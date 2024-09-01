Squirrels Lose Finale on SeaWolves Walk-Off

September 1, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

ERIE, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels hit a pair of homers to erase deficits but lost in the ninth to the Erie SeaWolves, 6-5, in the series finale at UPMC Park.

The Flying Squirrels (57-69, 23-34) dropped four-of-six in the series against the SeaWolves (70-53, 32-24).

With the score even, 5-5, in the bottom of the ninth, Patrick Lee led off with a double and later scored on a walk-off single by Austin Murr against Richmond reliever Cameron Cotter (Loss, 0-1).

Erie took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning with a solo homer by Gage Workman, the only run allowed over 3.2 innings by Richmond starter Nick Morreale. He finished his day with a Double-A-high five strikeouts.

In the top of the sixth, Vaun Brown and Jimmy Glowenke singled before Tim Naughton walked Ismael Munguia to load the bases with no outs. After a strikeout for the first out, Victor Bericoto belted a grand slam off the batter's eye in center to move the Flying Squirrels ahead, 4-1.

The SeaWolves rallied to take a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the sixth. A wild pitch by Julio Rodriguez brought home a run, Luis Santana plated a run with a groundout, Lee hit a tying triple and Carlos Mendoza capped the frame with an RBI single.

In the top of the eighth, Ismael Munguia hit a solo a solo homer to even the score, 5-5. Over six games in the series, Munguia hit .350 (7-for-20) with three homers and eight RBIs.

Erie reliever R.J. Petit (Win, 5-6) threw a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

On Tuesday, the Flying Squirrels open their final homestand of the year against the Akron RubberDucks. Left-hander John Michael Bertrand (6-8, 4.50) will start for Richmond opposed by Akron right-hander Tommy Mace (8-5, 3.75). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday's game features the Patrick Bailey bobblehead giveaway presented by Richmond Area Honda Dealers for the first 1,000 fans ages 15 and older. The ballpark gates open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

