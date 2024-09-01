Van Scoyoc, Boone, and Palmer Lead Yard Goats to Fifth Straight Win

Hartford CT - Trevor Boone smashed his first Double-A home run and Connor Van Scoyoc pitched six innings, and allowed just one run as the Hartford Yard Goats defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 4-2 on Sunday afternoon in front of a sellout crowd at Dunkin' Park. Connor Van Scoyoc became the first Yard Goats pitcher to win seven games this season as he scattered five hits, two walks and recorded four strikeouts. Boone cranked a two-run homer in the fourth inning to give the Yard Goats a 2-0 lead. Ronaiker Palma delivered a two-run single in the sixth inning to extend the Yard Goats lead to 4-1. Hartford won its fifth straight contest, and took five out of six from the Rumble Ponies. Yard Goats reliever Anderson Bido struck out the side in the eighth before Brayan Castillo closed out the ninth to earn his first Double-A save with the Yard Goats. The Yard Goats continue the homestand on Tuesday night (7:10 PM) against the Altoona Curve.

In the fourth inning, Trevor Boone crushed a two-run homer to left field, his first with the Yard Goats to left field off Binghamton starter Jordan Geber giving the Yard Goats a 2-0 lead.

Yard Goats starter Connor Van Scoyoc worked five scoreless innings before yielding a solo home run to Matt Rudick in the sixth. The right-hander retired eight consecutive batters, including the side in order in the fourth and fifth innings and pitched six innings for the second straight start.

In the sixth inning, the Rumble Ponies scored their only run off Van Scoyoc when Matt Rudick hit his seventh home run of the season to left field off Van Scoyoc making the score 2-1.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Yard Goats increased their lead when Ronaiker Palma roped a two-run single into left field that scored Sterlin Thompson and Ryan Ritter making it a 4-1 ballgame.

In the seventh inning, the Rumble Ponies got a run back on a Jayden Palmer RBI-double that scored Kevin Parada, cutting the Yard Goats lead to 4-2.

The Yard Goats are off on Monday before starting a series against the Altoona Curve on Tuesday night September 3rd (7:10), at Dunkin' Park. It's Basketball Jersey giveaway night!! LHP Mason Albright gets the start for the Yard Goats opposite RHP Emmanuel Chapman who will be on the mound for the Curve. The game will be streamed live on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

