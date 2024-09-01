Sea Dogs Split Series with 9-1 Win in Harrisburg
September 1, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Portland Sea Dogs News Release
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania - The Portland Sea Dogs (36-20, 72-53) split the six-game series in Harrisburg with a 9-1 win over the Harrisburg Senators (23-34, 61-65) at FNB Field. Portland remains in first place of the Eastern League, 2.5 games ahead of the second-place Somerset Patriots.
RHP Caleb Bolden did not allow a hit in 4.0 shutout innings. He issued two walks and struck out three. Infielder Mikey Romero recorded his third homer of the week and is now batting .360 with six RBI through his first five games with the Sea Dogs.
Romero blasted his third Double-A homer in the top of the third inning putting the Sea Dogs ahead, 2-0. Jhostynxon Garcia then drove home Max Ferguson with an RBI single then scored on a wild pitch and Portland continued to lead, 4-0. Tyler McDonough lofted an RBI single to left field plating Portland's fifth run of the inning.
McDonough struck again in the top of the fifth inning with his second RBI single of the day, and the Sea Dogs led, 6-0.
After a pair of singles in the bottom of the seventh inning, J.T. Arruda drove home Cortland Lawson and the Senators were on the board, 6-1.
Max Ferguson extended Portland's lead with a sacrifice fly in the top of the eighth inning allowing Elih Marrero to score. Romero added another run by scoring on a wild pitch by Richard Guasch
Allan Castro drove home his first run of the game in the top of the eighth inning with an RBI single to right field.
RHP Alex Hoppe (3-5, 5.53 ERA) earned the win tossing 2.0 shutout innings allowing three hits while walking one and striking out two. RHP Seth Shuman (0-1, 4.70 ERA) was given the loss pitching 2.2 innings allowing five runs (two earned) on five hits while walking two and striking out one.
The Sea Dogs have the day off tomorrow before traveling to Manchester, New Hampshire to take on the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. The series begins Tuesday, September 3rd at 6:35pm at Delta Dental Stadium. Both starting pitchers are TBD.
