Offensive Fireworks Light Up Reading In 15-Run Finale

September 1, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Jared Wegner of the Somerset Patriots reacts after his homer

The Somerset Patriots scored their most runs in a game this season as they downed the Reading Fightin Phils 15-5 on Sunday afternoon in their series finale at TD Bank Ballpark. After allowing three runs in the 1st inning, the Patriots scored 15 unanswered runs.

All nine Patriots batters had a hit in the contest, and four players recorded multiple hits. Five recorded multiple RBI. With the victory, the Patriots secured their third straight series win. Somerset's 16 hits in the contest are one shy of season high. After batting .199 as a team over the first five games of the series, Patriots batters went 16-for-37 (.432) on Sunday.

RHP Luis Gil (3.2 IP, 4 R, 4 H, 2 BB, 6 K) struck out six batters in his first game of MLB rehab assignment. Gil became the 14th different Yankee to appear with Somerset on rehab assignment this season and fifth over Somerset's six-game series with Reading.

C Rafael Flores (4-for-5, HR, 4 RBI, 4 R, 2 2B, SB) matched a career-high with 4 H and 4 RBI, and set a new career-high with 4 R. The Yankees No. 30 prospect Notched his 13th multi-hit performance with Somerset and 30th total this season. Flores recorded his second consecutive multi-hit game and fourth in his last seven contests. Over his last 26 games, Flores is batting .333 with 7 HR, 15 RBI, and a 1.037 OPS. Since his Double-A promotion on 6/26, Flores ranks among Eastern League leaders with 12 HR (1st), 55 H (3rd), 23 XBH (2nd), 102 TB (2nd), 33 R (3rd).

CF Spencer Jones (1-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2B) socked a two-run homer in the 3rd inning to tie the score 3-3. Jones extended his hit streak to eight games and on-base streak to nine games. Jones has 10 RBI over his last seven games. Over his eight-game hit streak, Jones is 13-for-32 (.406) with 1 HR, 7 XBH, 10 RBI, and 4 R. Over his last 27 games, the Yankees No. 2 prospect is hitting .333/.398/.562 with 4 HR, 24 RBI, and 13 R. Jones' 73 RBI are tops in the Yankees farm system and 2nd in the Eastern League. Jones has an XBH in five of his last six games.

1B Tyler Hardman (3-for-4, RBI, 3 R, 2 2B, 2 SB) notched his 10th multi-hit game of the season and second 3+ hit game. Hardman's 3 R and 2 SB matched his single game career-highs.

LF Jared Wegner (1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, R) launched a solo homer off the bat at 113 MPH in the 2nd inning to put the Patriots on the board. Wegner's blast snapped Somerset's streak of 43 innings without a homer dating back to Tuesday, their longest homerless drought of the season. Wegner's 3 RBI matched a career high.

