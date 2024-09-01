Cats Walk Curve into Sweep

September 1, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - Altoona completed a six-game sweep of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats with a 5-2 win in front of 4,223 fans on Sunday afternoon at PNG Field. It is the first time in four seasons since the adoption of the six-game weekly schedule that Altoona has swept their opponent in a six-game series.

Trailing 2-0 in the eighth inning, Altoona took five walks, scored a pair of runs on wild pitches and picked up one hit in the five-run frame. Kervin Pichardo drew a bases loaded walk to score Altoona's first run and after a pair of wild pitches scored Yoyner Fajardo and Matt Fraizer, Tsung-Che Cheng plated another run with a sacrifice fly and Tres Gonzalez scored Jase Bowen from first base with a single to right field.

On the mound, Nick Dombkowski tossed four perfect innings as the starter. Blake Townsend allowed a pair of runs in his team debut in the fifth inning before Jaycob Deese and Cy Nielson finished off four scoreless innings to finish the game. Curve pitching combined for eight strikeouts in the win and limited New Hampshire to just six baserunners in the game.

Altoona heads to Hartford, Connecticut to begin a six-game series with the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, on Tuesday night at 7:10 p.m. RHP Emmanuel Chapman is slated to start the game for Altoona, with LHP Mason Albright slated to start for the Yard Goats.

