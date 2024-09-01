Lee Ignites Erie's Comeback; Murr Walks-Off Squirrels

September 1, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (70-53) secured the series win with a walk-off, 6-5 win over Richmond (57-69).

Erie scored in the first inning when Gage Workman blasted a solo homer against Richmond starter Nick Morreale.

Carlos Peña turned in a scoreless start for Erie. He threw five innings and only allowed two singles and a walk. Peña struck out two batters over his five frames.

Richmond took the lead over Erie in the sixth against Tim Naughton. Singles by Vaun Brown and Jimmy Glowenke and a walk to Ismael Munguia loaded the bases. Victor Bericoto launched a grand slam to give Richmond a 4-1 lead.

Erie responded in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Liam Hicks walked to force reliever Seth Corry out of the game. Against new pitcher Julio Rodriguez, Eliezer Alfonzo hit a grounder to third base but Justin Wishkoski errantly threw the ball into right field. Ben Malgeri walked to load the bases. With Luis Santana batting, Rodriguez threw a wild pitch to score Hicks, making it 4-2. Santana hit a run-scoring grounder, making it 4-3.

With Malgeri on third base and two out, Patrick Lee drove a fly ball to right fielder Vaun Brown, who lost sight of the ball in the sunshine. The ball fell fair for a game-tying triple. Carlos Mendoza followed with an RBI single to give Erie a 5-4 lead.

The SeaWolves held the lead until the eighth inning when Ismael Munguia blasted a game-tying homer against Tyler Owens.

In the ninth inning, Lee led off with a double against Cameron Cotter, his third hit of the game. He advanced to third on a groundout by Mendoza. Austin Murr then drove the winning single to give Erie their second walk-off win in the series and the series win overall.

RJ Petit (5-6) worked a perfect ninth and earned the save. Cotter (0-1) took the loss.

Erie begins a series in Reading on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. with Austin Bergner pitching.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.