Mets Promote No. 10 Prospect RHP Jonah Tong to Double-A Binghamton

September 1, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, announced Sunday that RHP Jonah Tong has been promoted to Double-A Binghamton.

Tong, who ranks as the Mets No. 10 prospect by MLB Pipeline, was 6-4 with a 3.04 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and 146 strikeouts in 103.2 innings in 23 appearances and 21 starts across Single-A St. Lucie and High-A Brooklyn in 2024. Tong went 5-4 with a 3.71 ERA with 110 strikeouts over 85 innings in 19 starts for Brooklyn this season.

Tong was drafted by the Mets in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Georgia Premier Academy in Statesboro, Georgia. The 21-year-old is originally from outside of Toronto in Markham, Ontario, Canada.

At the time of his promotion to Double-A, Tong ranked fifth in the South Atlantic League (High-A) with 110 strikeouts. Since making his High-A debut on May 2, Tong led the SAL in strikeouts. Tong also ranked second in the SAL in batting average against (.229), third in ERA (3.71) and WHIP (1.32), and seventh in innings pitched (85.0) since making his debut for the Cyclones.

Tong took the baseball world by storm when he began the 2024 campaign, his first full professional season, with 26-consecutive innings without allowing an earned run. At the time of his promotion to Double-A, among full-season Minor Leaguers with at least 100 innings, Tong ranked 1st in FIP (2.26), 4th in strikeout rate (33.9%), 5th in strikeout-to-walk rate (23.9%), and tied for 7th in strikeouts (146).

