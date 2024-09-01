Baysox Swept by RubberDucks on Sunday Night

September 1, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bowie Baysox News Release







AKRON, OH. - The Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell 2-1 to the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, in Sunday night's series finale from Canal Park.

Bowie (25-32, 57-68) struggled offensively for most of the evening. After a 59-minute delay due to potential rain pushed back the start, the Baysox were shutout into the ninth inning. Akron right-hander Parker Denholm (W, 4-1) went five shutout innings with just two hits allowed in the start for Akron. The RubberDucks put their two runs up on the board early against Baysox right-handed starter Cameron Weston. Akron plated an unearned run in the first on a fielding error from Bowie center fielder Doug Hodo, before Yordys Valdes added a solo home run in the bottom of the third. Those were the lone blemishes for Weston (L, 5-9), who punched out five in four innings on Sunday.

The Baysox bullpen continued its mostly strong week on Sunday, as scoreless frames from each of left-hander Jakob Hernandez, along with right-handers Logan Rinehart, Dylan Heid, and Kyle Virbitsky kept Akron off the board the rest of the way. Virbitsky had a particularly strong outing, striking out the side in a perfect bottom of the eighth.

Bowie launched a late rally in the ninth, when Hodo led off the frame with his first Double-A hit and home run - a no-doubt, 410-foot shot to left-center field that broke up the shutout against Akron right-hander Jack Leftwich. Two batters later, Frederick Bencosme placed a bunt single down the third base line with out to reach as the game's tying run. Unfortunately for Bowie, Leftwich (S, 10) got the next batter to ground into a game-ending double play, spoiling the comeback hopes for the Baysox.

The loss marks the first time in franchise history that the Baysox have been swept in a six-game series since Minor League Baseball introduced the scheduling format in 2021. Sunday was a season-high seventh consecutive loss for Bowie.

The Baysox will have Monday off before they begin their final homestand of the season on Tuesday, September 3 against the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. The series will continue through Sunday, September 8.

