Rumble Ponies Rally Falls Short against Goats in Series Finale
September 1, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (28-28, 63-59) had the tying run on base in the ninth inning, and the go-ahead run at the plate, but fell 4-2 to the Hartford Yard Goats on Sunday afternoon at Dunkin' Park. Hartford won the final five games of the six-game series.
In the ninth, with runners on first and second with two out, Jaylen Palmer hit a deep drive to left field but Bladimir Restituyo tracked it down shy of the warning track to end the game.
Hartford (32-24, 70-54) broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning, as Trevor Boone hit a two-run home run off Jordan Geber (4-4) to put the Yard Goats ahead 2-0. Geber allowed only those two runs and four hits over five innings, with no walks and four strikeouts.
Binghamton would get on the board in the top of the sixth as Matt Rudick hit an opposite-field home run against Connor Van Scoyac (7-6) to cut the Yard Goats lead to 2-1. It's Rudick's second straight game with a home run and his seventh of the season.
In the bottom of the sixth, with the bases loaded and two out, Ronaiker Palma's two-run single extended the Yard Goats advantage to 4-1.
Jaylen Palmer would hit an RBI double to center in the top of the seventh scoring Kevin Parada from third to cut the deficit to 4-2.
The Rumble Ponies start their final homestand of the season on Labor Day, as they begin a seven-game series against their Double-A Subway Series rival, the Somerset Patriots. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m., with the NYCM Insurance Pregame Show getting underway at 6:20 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.
POSTGAME NOTES: Rudick now has a team-leading 25 multi-hit games this season (including in consecutive game), he also extended his hitting streak to five games...Ryan Clifford singled in the first to extend his on-base streak to 15 games...Alex Ramírez and Parada both had multi-hit contests as well...Binghamton finishes 7-10 in the season series against Hartford.
