Senators Sign Defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker to a Two-Year Contract

OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has signed defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker to a two-year, $1.61M contract. The first year of the contract has a value of $785,000 while the second holds a value of $825,000 in the National Hockey League.

A native of Canmore, Alta., Bernard-Docker, 23, recently completed his third season of professional hockey by splitting the campaign between Ottawa and the team's American Hockey League affiliate, the Belleville Senators. He earned one point (one assist) and posted 11 penalty minutes over 19 contests with Ottawa while registering six points (two goals, four assists) and 35 penalty minutes over 41 games with Belleville. He also tied for fifth among B-Sens with a career-high plus/minus rating of plus-four.

"Jacob plays a simple and responsible puck-moving game" said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. "He's readily proved himself to be a reliable defender by playing on the penalty kill and in key matchup roles. We've been pleased to see him gradually improve throughout his time with the organization."

Benard-Docker will enter the 2023-24 campaign having skated in 32 NHL contests for his career (all of which have occurred with Ottawa) tallying two points (two assists) and 15 penalty minutes. He has also skated in 99 American Hockey League games over which he has recorded 15 points (four goals, 11 assists), 57 penalty minutes and a plus-15 plus/minus rating.

Drafted by the Senators with the team's second of two first-round selections (26th overall) at the 2018 NHL Draft, Bernard-Docker was a decorated collegiate player over three seasons at the University of North Dakota (NCHC).

