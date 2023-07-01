Belleville Sens Sign Brennan Saulnier to AHL Contract Extension

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators announced today that they have signed forward Brennan Saulnier to a one-year, one-way American Hockey League contract extension.

During the 2022-2023 campaign, his first season with the organization, Saulnier recorded a career-high in points (15), goals (six), and assists (nine) in 30 regular-season contests. He also appeared in two games with the Trois-Rivières Lions of the ECHL, notching one assist, prior to being acquired from the Laval Rocket in exchange for future considerations on November 15, 2022.

Throughout his AHL career, the 29-year-old native of Halifax, Nova Scotia, has skated in 89 career games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Senators, registering 13 goals and 15 assists with 208 penalty minutes.

Before becoming a professional, Saulnier played in both the Maritime Junior Hockey League (MHL) and Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) ahead of his collegiate career at the University of Alabama-Huntsville.

