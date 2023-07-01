Riley Nash Signs Two-Year Deal with Rangers

Riley Nash is departing for New York, having signed a two-year deal with the Rangers on the first day of NHL free agency.

Nash, 34, made his return to the Queen City this past season and led the team with 59 points in 66 games - also leading the club in assists (35) and tying for the team lead in goals (24). Previously the 2007 first rounder spent his first three pro seasons with Charlotte from 2011 to 2013, and he ranks seventh on the franchise's all-time scoring list with 148 points (59g, 89a) in 254 games with the Checkers.

Nash had originally signed a two-year AHL contract with the Checkers prior to the 2022-23 campaign.

