Belleville Sens Sign Ryan MacKinnon to AHL Contract
July 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators announced today that the team has signed defenceman Ryan MacKinnon to a one-year, one-way American Hockey League contract.
MacKinnon, 28, skated in 20 games with the Bridgeport Islanders last season, registering three assists. He also appeared in nine contests with their ECHL affiliate, the Worcester Railers, where he recorded six points (two goals and four assists). More importantly, he was named a recipient of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions in the community.
A native of Summerside, Prince Edward Island, MacKinnon has played in 62 career AHL games with Bridgeport and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, recording two goals and seven assists. The right-handed defenceman has suited up in 138 career ECHL games for Worcester and the Reading Royals.
Prior to turning professional, MacKinnon played in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the Rimouski Oceanic and Charlottetown Islanders before joining the collegiate ranks at the the University of Prince Edward Island.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2023
- Belleville Sens Sign Ryan MacKinnon to AHL Contract - Belleville Senators
- Belleville Sens Sign Brennan Saulnier to AHL Contract Extension - Belleville Senators
- Griffins Ink AHL Veteran Josiah Didier - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Canucks Sign Stevens to Two-Year AHL Contract - Abbotsford Canucks
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Trevor Carrick to One-Year Contract - San Diego Gulls
- Brookfield Native Grosenick Signs with Preds - Milwaukee Admirals
- Condors Sign Four to AHL Deals - Bakersfield Condors
- Blues Sign MacEachern, Jacobs, Kalynuk, Subban - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Cats Sign Lucas Carlsson to One-Year, Two-Way Contract - Charlotte Checkers
- Panthers Re-Sign Grigori Denisenko - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick to One-Year AHL Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch Re-Sign Forward Shawn Element to One-Year AHL Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Riley Nash Signs Two-Year Deal with Rangers - Charlotte Checkers
- Senators Sign Defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker to a Two-Year Contract - Belleville Senators
- Amerks 2023-24 Home Opener, Presented by Kinecta Federal Credit Union, Set for Friday, October 13 - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- Belleville Sens Sign Ryan MacKinnon to AHL Contract
- Belleville Sens Sign Brennan Saulnier to AHL Contract Extension
- Senators Sign Defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker to a Two-Year Contract
- Sens Sign Jacob Larsson to Two-Way NHL Contract Extension
- Belleville Sens Earn Awards at AHL Business Meetings