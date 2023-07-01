Belleville Sens Sign Ryan MacKinnon to AHL Contract

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators announced today that the team has signed defenceman Ryan MacKinnon to a one-year, one-way American Hockey League contract.

MacKinnon, 28, skated in 20 games with the Bridgeport Islanders last season, registering three assists. He also appeared in nine contests with their ECHL affiliate, the Worcester Railers, where he recorded six points (two goals and four assists). More importantly, he was named a recipient of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions in the community.

A native of Summerside, Prince Edward Island, MacKinnon has played in 62 career AHL games with Bridgeport and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, recording two goals and seven assists. The right-handed defenceman has suited up in 138 career ECHL games for Worcester and the Reading Royals.

Prior to turning professional, MacKinnon played in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the Rimouski Oceanic and Charlottetown Islanders before joining the collegiate ranks at the the University of Prince Edward Island.

