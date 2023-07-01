Brookfield Native Grosenick Signs with Preds

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed goaltender and Brookfield native Troy Grosenick to a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 at the NHL level.

Grosenick appeared in six games during the 2022-23 season with the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms, going 3-2-0 with a 3.32 goals-against average. The 6-foot-1, 181-pound netminder returns to the Predators organization after spending parts of three seasons with Milwaukee from 2017-20, posting a 47-27-9 record in 86 games. In 2019-20, Grosenick finished sixth in the AHL in wins (20), eighth in save percentage (.920) and ninth in goals-against average (2.29) as he and Connor Ingram won the Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award, given to the goaltenders on the team with the fewest goals-against per game during the regular season, helping lead Milwaukee to the league's best record. That same season, he was honored for his work in the Milwaukee community by being named the AHL's Man of the Year. Between his stint in Lehigh Valley and Milwaukee, Grosenick suited up for two NHL games with Los Angeles in 2020-21 and went 16-6-6 in 30 appearances for Providence (AHL) in 2021-22.

Undrafted, Grosenick is entering his 11th professional season and has posted a 152-93-30 record in 294 AHL appearances to go along with a 2.51 goals-against average, 19 shutouts, one AHL All-Star Classic nod (2017) and a spot on the league's Second All-Star Team (2022). In addition to his two contests with the Kings, the he featured in two NHL games with the San Jose Sharks, pitching a shutout in his League debut on Nov. 16, 2014 at Carolina. Prior to turning pro, he spent three seasons at Union College and was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award in 2012 as he helped lead the Dutchmen to the Frozen Four for the first time in school history.

The Admirals will open the 2032-24 home portion of their schedule on Saturday, October 21st at Panther Arena. The complete schedule will be released this summer.

