Blues Sign MacEachern, Jacobs, Kalynuk, Subban

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed forward Mackenzie MacEachern to a two-year, one-way contract. In addition, the team signed defensemen Joshua Jacobs and Wyatt Kalynuk along with goaltender Malcolm Subban to one-year, two-way contracts.

MacEachern, 29, was originally drafted by the Blues in the third round, 67th overall, of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft and spent his first four NHL seasons in St. Louis. Last year, the Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, native dressed in 37 games for the AHL's Chicago Wolves, posting 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) and 12 penalty minutes. He also appeared in eight postseason games for the Carolina Hurricanes, tallying a goal and an assist. Overall, MacEachern has accumulated 19 points (11 goals, eight assists) and 55 penalty minutes in 115 career NHL regular-season games, all of which have come with the Blues.

Jacobs, 27, was originally drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the second round, 41st overall, of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. Last season, the Shelby Township, Michigan, native tallied 10 points (four goals, six assists) and 18 penalty minutes in 43 regular-season games with the AHL's Colorado Eagles. He also posted four points (one goal, three assists) in seven postseason games. Overall, Jacobs has recorded 81 points (17 goals, 64 assists) and 177 penalty minutes in 341 career AHL regular-season games.

Kalynuk, 26, was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the seventh round, 196th overall, of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. Last season, the Brandon, Manitoba, native split time between the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks and Hartford Wolf Pack, recording 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) and 86 penalty minutes in 61 regular-season games overall. He also collected three points (one goal, two assists) in nine postseason games with the Wolf Pack. Overall, Kalynuk has totaled 56 points (13 goals, 43 assists) and 147 penalty minutes in 121 career AHL regular-season.

Subban, 29, was originally drafted by the Boston Bruins in the first round, 24th overall, of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. Last season, the Toronto, Ontario, native went 20-14-5 with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage in 39 regular-season appearances with the AHL's Rochester Americans. He also went 8-6-0 with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage in 14 postseason games. Overall, Subban has posted a 78-61-28 record along with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage in 171 career AHL regular-season games as well as a 36-33-9 record with a 3.10 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage in 86 career NHL regular-season games.

