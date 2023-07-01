Syracuse Crunch Sign Goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick to One-Year AHL Contract
July 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick to a one-year AHL Contract, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.
Fitzpatrick, 25, appeared in one game with the Charlotte Checkers last season posting a 2.41 goals-against average along with a .920 save percentage. The 6-foot-3, 206-pound netminder also appeared in 17 contests with the Florida Everblades of the ECHL recording a 11-3-1 record to go along with a 2.25 goals-against average and .921 save percentage.
The St. John's, Newfoundland native has played in 13 career AHL games with the Checkers, Utica Comets and San Antonio Rampage from 2018 to 2023 recording a 5-3-1 record, 2.44 goals-against average and .907 save percentage. Fitzpatrick has also appeared in 78 career ECHL games with the Everblades, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Brampton Beast and Tulsa Oilers posting a 35-29-7 record to go along with a 2.92 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage.
Fitzpatrick was selected by the St. Louis Blues in the second round, 59th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft.
Ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
