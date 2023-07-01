Amerks 2023-24 Home Opener, Presented by Kinecta Federal Credit Union, Set for Friday, October 13

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today the team will open its 68th season in the American Hockey League, presented by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, at home on Friday, Oct. 13 at The Blue Cross Arena.

The 2023-24 Home Opener is presented by Kinecta Federal Credit Union.

While the opponents for the dates below are yet to be determined, guaranteed home dates on the Amerks' 2023-24 schedule, in addition to the Home Opener, include the following:

- Friday, Nov. 24

- Friday, Dec. 22

- Friday, Dec. 29

- Sunday, Feb. 18

- Sunday, Mar. 24

The complete American Hockey League schedule for the 2023-24 regular season will be announced at a later date.

