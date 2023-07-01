Amerks 2023-24 Home Opener, Presented by Kinecta Federal Credit Union, Set for Friday, October 13
July 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today the team will open its 68th season in the American Hockey League, presented by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, at home on Friday, Oct. 13 at The Blue Cross Arena.
The 2023-24 Home Opener is presented by Kinecta Federal Credit Union.
While the opponents for the dates below are yet to be determined, guaranteed home dates on the Amerks' 2023-24 schedule, in addition to the Home Opener, include the following:
- Friday, Nov. 24
- Friday, Dec. 22
- Friday, Dec. 29
- Sunday, Feb. 18
- Sunday, Mar. 24
The complete American Hockey League schedule for the 2023-24 regular season will be announced at a later date.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2023
- Senators Sign Defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker to a Two-Year Contract - Belleville Senators
- Amerks 2023-24 Home Opener, Presented by Kinecta Federal Credit Union, Set for Friday, October 13 - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Americans Stories
- Amerks 2023-24 Home Opener, Presented by Kinecta Federal Credit Union, Set for Friday, October 13
- Amerks Sign Fiddler-Schultz, Savoie to AHL Deals
- Sabres Bring Back Davies on One-Year Deal
- Peca Joins New York Rangers as Assistant Coach
- Amerks Front Office Earns Seven Team Achievement Awards for Business Excellence