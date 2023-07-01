Panthers Re-Sign Grigori Denisenko
July 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Panthers are keeping Grigori Denisenko in the organization, agreeing to terms with the restricted free agent on a two-year, one-way contract.
Denisenko, 23, ranked fifth on the Checkers last season with 36 points (12g, 24a) in 56 contests. The 15th overall selection in 2018, Denisenko has accumulated 63 points (26g, 37a) in 101 career AHL games and seven points (0g, 7a) in 26 NHL games.
