Anaheim Ducks Sign Trevor Carrick to One-Year Contract

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheimâ¯Ducks today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed defenseman Trevor Carrick to a one-year, two-way contract through the 2023-24 NHL season.

Carrick, 28 (7/4/94), has appeared in seven career NHL games with San Jose and Carolina. His brother, Sam, has been a member of the Ducks organization since 2017. The 6-2, 209-pound defenseman appeared in 60 games with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) last season while serving as an alternate captain, recording 15-31=46 points with a +15 and 45 PIM. Among Crunch defensemen, he led in goals and ranked second in scoring and assists. Carrick also led the Crunch in postseason points (1-3=4) and assists in five Calder Cup Playoff contests last season.

Carrick joins Anaheim for the second time in his career after spending two seasons with the club in 2020-21 and 2021-22. He was originally acquired from San Jose in exchange for Jack Kopacka on Jan. 27, 2021. He appeared in 100 games with the Gulls, recording 11-31=42 points with a +3 rating and 98 PIM. In 2021-22 with San Diego, Carrick ranked second among club blueliners in points (10-20=30), goals and was tied for second in assists.

The Stouffville, Ontario native has appeared in 555 career AHL games with San Diego, Syracuse, San Jose and Charlotte, tallying 76-216)2 points and 559 PIM. Originally selected by Carolina in the fourth round (115th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Carrick won a Calder Cup Championship with Charlotte in 2019 and represented the Checkers at the 2016 and 2019 AHL All-Star Classic.

