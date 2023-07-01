Cats Sign Lucas Carlsson to One-Year, Two-Way Contract
July 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
Lucas Carlsson is returning to the fold after agreeing to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with the Panthers.
Carlsson, 25, made history last season with 54 points (20g, 34a) in 61 games for the Checkers - setting franchise records for most points and goals in a single season by a defenseman. A fourth-round pick by Chicago in 2016, Carlsson's big year earned himself a spot on the AHL's Second All-Star Team as well.
Over his five pro seasons in North America, Carlsson has amassed 131 points (38g, 93a) in 204 AHL games and 11 points (3g, 8a) in 60 NHL contests.
