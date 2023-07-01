Griffins Ink AHL Veteran Josiah Didier

July 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday signed defenseman Josiah Didier (DIH-dee-ay) to an American Hockey League contract.

Didier, a nine-year AHL veteran, has captained the Providence Bruins for the past two campaigns. During the 2022-23 campaign, the 30-year-old posted 13 points (4-9-13) and 61 penalty minutes in 69 regular-season games with the Bruins. Didier has spent time in the AHL with the Hamilton Bulldogs (2014-15), St. John's IceCaps (2015-17), Charlotte Checkers (2017-19) and Providence (2019-23), making his pro debut with the Bulldogs on April 2, 2015. He became a Calder Cup champion in 2019 when he aided Charlotte with four assists and a plus-12 rating in 19 playoff appearances. With the Bruins in 2019-20, Didier paced the AHL with a plus-32 rating in 61 contests, while scoring a career-high 15 points (3-12-15). Drafted with the 97th overall pick by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, the 6-foot-3 defenseman has accumulated 67 points (16-51-67), 423 penalty minutes and a plus-61 rating throughout 377 regular-season AHL outings. In the postseason, he has added one goal and eight helpers in 34 Calder Cup Playoff appearances.

The Littleton, Colo., native has also spent minimal time in the ECHL with the Brampton Beast (2015-17) and the Florida Everblades (2017-18). Didier showed nine points (4-5-9) and 31 penalty minutes in 17 ECHL games. He tallied an ECHL career-high seven points (3-4-7) in 12 games with the Everblades in 2017-18.

Prior to turning pro, Didier spent four seasons at the University of Denver from 2011-15, serving as an alternate captain during his junior and senior campaigns. In 2013-14, he helped the Pioneers capture their first NCHC title, contributing with one goal and seven assists in 36 outings. In 148 collegiate contests, Didier potted 29 points (4-25-29) and 203 penalty minutes.

The veteran competed in one season in the USHL with the Cedar Rapids Roughriders in 2010-11. In his only junior campaign, Didier scored 21 points (8-13-21) in 58 games, adding two helpers in eight postseason contests.

The Griffins will begin the home portion of their 2023-24 season on Friday, Oct. 13 at Van Andel Arena with Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank. Additional home dates confirmed by the American Hockey League include Dec. 31, Jan. 13, Feb. 10, Feb. 24 and March 2.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.