Syracuse Crunch Re-Sign Forward Shawn Element to One-Year AHL Contract

July 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have re-signed forward Shawn Element to a one-year AHL Contract, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Element, 23, played in 48 games with the Crunch last season tallying nine goals, nine assists and 88 penalty minutes. He also skated in one game with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound forward has appeared in 80 career AHL games, all with the Crunch, from 2021 to 2023 posting 23 points (11g, 12a) and 128 penalty minutes.

Prior to his professional career, the Victoriaville, Quebec native played in 274 career QMJHL contests with Victoriaville Tigres, Cape Breton Eagles, the Acadie-Bathurst Titan and the Baie-Comeau Drakkar from 2016 to 2021 tallying 170 points (89g, 81a).

Ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.