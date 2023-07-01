Condors Sign Four to AHL Deals
July 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors have signed the following players to American Hockey League (AHL) contracts for the 2023-24 season:
G Tyler Parks
D Connor Corcoran
D Jake Johnson
F Cameron Wright
Parks (stats), 31, played 21 games with Tucson (AHL) last season with an 8-9-2 record, a 3.27 GAA, and a .888 save percentage.
Corcoran (stats), 22, was originally drafted in the 5th round (#154 overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft by Vegas. He played 11 games with Henderson (AHL) last season and had six points (2g-4a).
Johnson (stats), 24, played 39 games at Quinnipiac University (NCAA) last season and was part of the team's National Championship. He turned pro in the ECHL, appearing in three regular season games and seven postseason games with Fort Wayne.
Wright (stats), 24, had 63 points (29g-34a) in 64 games with the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL in 2022-23, leading the team in all three categories.
