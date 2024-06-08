Selvidge Shoves, Seigler Homers in Diners' Debut Win

June 8, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots' MRyan Anderson congratulates Anthony Seigler

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots' MRyan Anderson congratulates Anthony Seigler(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots, playing in their inaugural game as the Jersey Diners, defeated the Hartford Yard Goats 4-1 on Saturday night in game five of a six-game series in front of 8,002 at TD Bank Ballpark. Somerset's pitching staff, comprised of Brock Selvidge (6 IP), Kevin Stevens (1 IP), Ryan Anderson (1 IP), and Jack Neely (1 IP) combined to hurl a one-run gem with 9 K and only 6 H.

LHP Brock Selvidge (6 IP, 1 R, 5 H, 3 BB, 4 K) threw 6 IP of one-run ball, earning his fifth win of the season in his 11th Over his last two starts, the Yankees No. 10 prospect has combined to post a 1.64 ERA in 11 IP with 8 K. In three starts vs. Hartford this season, Selvidge has gone 16 IP, allowing only 3 R (1.68 ERA) with 14 K. Selvidge has allowed one run or less in five of his 11 starts this season.

RHP Jack Neely (1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K) struck out the side in the 9th inning, registering his sixth save of the season. The Yankees No. 24 prospect has fanned 48 batters in 29.1 IP this season, good for a K/9 of 14.73.

2B Anthony Seigler (1-for-3, HR, 3 RBI, R) rocketed a three-run homer in the 2nd inning to put Somerset ahead 4-0. After homering four times over a four-game span between 5/30 and 6/4, Seigler has now homered five times over his last seven games. Seigler's 5 HR on the season, all coming over a seven-game span, match his total from 2023 when he hit 5 HR in 67 G. Over his last seven games, Seigler is slashing.269/.296/.846 with 5 HR, 8 RBI and 7 R.

CF Spencer Jones (1-for-4) has now hit safely in 7 of his last 8 games. Over his last eight games dating back to last Friday 5/31 vs. BOW, Jones is 11-for-34 (.323) with 3 HR, 12 RBI, and 9 R. The Yankees No. 2 prospect has reached safely in 20 of his last 21 games since 5/16 vs. POR.

3B Jordan Groshans (1-for-2, RBI, R) got the scoring started with an RBI single in the 2nd. Groshans extended his season-long hit-streak to seven games, over which he's 9-for-25 (.360) with 4 R and 2 RBI.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.