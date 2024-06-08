Clifford Goes Yard Again, Ponies Cruise to Victory in Bowie

June 8, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BOWIE, MD - Ryan Clifford homered for the fourth time in his last six games as part of a five-run first, as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (28-26) cruised to a 7-3 victory over the Bowie Baysox on Saturday night at Prince George's Stadium. The Rumble Ponies have won consecutive games in the series.

After Alex Ramírez drew a one out walk, Clifford stepped to the plate and hit a towering two-run home run down the right field line to put Binghamton ahead 2-0. It's Clifford's fifth home run of the year, as he extended his on-base streak to 10 games. The next batter, JT Schwartz, lined a solo homer to right center field to put the Ponies up 3-0. It's Schwartz's second home run of the series and third of the season.

After Nolan McLean walked, Jeremiah Jackson lined an RBI double down the left field line that made it 4-0 Ponies. After Jaylen Palmer walked, Bowie starter Kyle Brnovich (4-2) was taken out of the game after a third of an inning. With runners on the corners, the next batter Drake Osborn dropped down a perfect sacrifice bunt that scored Jackson from third to make it 5-0 before Bowie had come to the plate.

With one out in the fourth and the Ponies ahead 5-1, Omar De Los Santos launched a solo home run to left, the first hit of his Double-A career. Osborn would add a sacrifice fly in the sixth to put Binghamton ahead 7-1.

Cam Foster (3-1) was dominant, allowing one unearned run over five and two thirds innings, with no walks and a season-high seven strikeouts. Foster at one point retired 16 Bowie batters in a row. He threw 51 of his 71 pitches on the night for strikes.

Jackson finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. He now has four RBIs over his last three games.

The Rumble Ponies go for a split of the six-game series with the Baysox in the series finale on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. and the NYCM Insurance Pregame Show gets underway at 12:50 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

POSTGAME NOTES: Clifford also walked in the second inning...It's Jackson's second three-hit game of the season...Matt Rudick singled in the ninth to extend his on-base streak to 11 games... Cam Robinson threw two and a third scoreless frames, allowing just one base runner on a hit-by-pitch, for his third consecutive scoreless appearance...Ramírez stole his 20th base of the season...it's the third time this season the Ponies have hit back-to-back home runs.

##RUMBLE PONIES##

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.