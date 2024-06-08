Curve Need 10 Innings to Earn Third Straight Win

RICHMOND, Va. - Tsung-Che Cheng broke a 3-3 tie in the top of the tenth inning with a run-scoring single and Justin Meis stranded the placed runner at second base in the bottom half of the inning to secure a 4-3 win for the Curve over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Saturday night at The Diamond.

Cheng, who doubled in each of his first two at-bats, punched a base hit to right on the second pitch of the extra inning to score Connor Scott and take a 4-3 advantage.

Sean Sullivan tossed 5.2 innings and allowed three runs on seven hits and just one walk in his outing. He struck out six before handing the ball off to J.C. Flowers who tossed 2.1 scoreless frames with a pair of strikeouts. Meis tossed a scoreless bottom of the ninth to send the game to extras and struck out one.

Offensively, Altoona scored twice in the first inning off of Richmond starter Hayden Birdsong, using two hits and a pair of Squirrels errors get runs home. Yoyner Fajardo picked up two hits and drove in his second run with the Curve in the victory. Altoona tied the game in the seventh with three straight hits by Fajardo, Tres Gonzalez, and Kervin Pichardo.

Altoona has earned three straight wins in the series with Richmond and will go for just their second series win of the season in a six-game set on Sunday afternoon.

The Curve wrap up the series on against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, at 1:35 p.m. on Sunday. Altoona will send LHP Anthony Solometo to the mound against LHP John Michael Bertrand for the Flying Squirrels.

