Somerset Does Damage in One Big Inning

June 8, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bridgewater, NJ- The Somerset Patriots used a four-run second inning, and solid pitching to beat the Hartford Yard Goats for the second straight game 4-1 on Saturday night at TD Bank Ballpark in New Jersey. Anthony Seigler cranked a three-run homer and Yankees prospect starting pitcher Brock Selvidge worked six innings for his fifth win. Warming Bernabel drove in the Yard Goats only run with a single, scoring Ryan Ritter in the sixth inning. Hartford starter Andrew Quezada retired 12 consecutive batters from the second to the sixth innings. The Yard Goats will face 2023 Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole tomorrow afternoon as he will start for Somerset on a MLB rehab assignment.

The Yard Goats remain in first place with a half game lead in the division in front of the Portland Sea Dogs who lost on Saturday to Akron. Binghamton has won back-to-back games to pull within 1.5 games of Hartford. 13 games remain in the first half of the season which concludes on June 23rd, and the second half begins on June 25th.

Somerset scored four runs in the second inning off Yard Goats starter Andrew Quezada, who entered the game with the sixth best ERA in the Eastern League at 2.77. Grant Richardson and JC Escarra started the rally with back-to-back singles. Jordan Groshans followed with an RBI single, scoring Richardson and giving the Patriots a 1-0 lead. After Quezada retired Jered Wegner on a grounder, Anthony Seigler belted a three-run homer over the right field fence to make it a 4-0 game. Quezada got Eastern League batting leader Ben Cowles to fly out to end the rally and retired the next twelve hitters.

The Yard Goats got the leadoff batter to reach base in four consecutive innings, but could not score against Patriots starter Brock Selvidge. Hartford was hurt by two double plays in the third and fifth innings. Finally, Hartford got a run as Warming Bernabel drove home Ryan Ritter with a two out single to make it 4-1. Ritter reached on his 11th double of the season. The Yard Goats had runners at first and second base but Selvidge struck out home run leader Zach Kokoska to end the inning. Three Patriots relievers closed out the game and retired nine of the final 11 batters with five strikeouts.

The Yard Goats will wrap up the series against the Somerset Patriots at TD Bank Ballpark on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 PM. LHP Mason Albright will start for the Yard Goats, and Yankees RHP Gerrit Cole will pitch for Somerset. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy app.

