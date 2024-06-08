Baysox Drop Second-Straight to Rumble Ponies on Saturday Night

BOWIE, M.D. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dropped their second-consecutive game to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, by a 7-3 final on Saturday night at Prince George's Stadium.

Bowie (28-27) had to play from behind on Saturday after allowing five runs in the top of the first. Right-handed starter Kyle Brnovich struck out the first batter he faced but allowed the next six Rumble Ponies (28-26) to reach, including back-to-back home runs - a two-run shot to Ryan Clifford followed by a solo blast from JT Schwartz. Three walks also hurt Brnovich (L, 4-2), who was lifted after 33 pitches. The Baysox used five relievers to combine for the final 26 outs of the evening. Right-hander Ryan Watson threw one and two-third innings scoreless, while Houston Roth tossed two and two-thirds of one-run ball. Morgan McSweeney followed suit, allowing a single, unearned run in two and a third innings, while Nick Richmond and Keagan Gillies each contributed a scoreless frame.

Offensively, the charge was led by Jud Fabian, who tallied three hits on Saturday. It's the fourth time Fabian has notched at least three knocks in a game this season. Samuel Basallo also singled to extend his on-base streak to a team-best 16 games and his active hitting streak to seven games.

Bowie's bats were mostly kept in check by Binghamton starter Cameron Foster (W, 3-1) who went five and two-thirds innings and struck out seven. Dylan Beavers doubled and scored on an error in the first, before TT Bowens and Silas Ardoin each drove in a run as a late consolation in the ninth.

The Baysox will go for a series win to wrap up their six-game home stand against the Rumle Ponies on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 pm. RHP Seth Johnson (0-4, 3.03 ERA) will get the start for Bowie, opposite RHP Nolan McLean (0-2, 5.79 ERA) for Binghamton.

