Squirrels Fall to Curve in Extras

June 8, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels dropped their third straight game to the Altoona Curve on Saturday night, falling, 4-3, in 10 innings at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (26-30) went 4-for-15 with runners in scoring position, including 0-for-3 in the 10th, in their loss to the Curve (19-37).

In the top of the 10th, Tsung-Che Cheng led off with an RBI single to score the place runner against Richmond reliver Tanner Kiest (Loss, 4-2).

The Flying Squirrels went down in order in the bottom of the 10th against Curve reliever Justin Meis (Win, 1-1) to end the game.

The Curve scored a pair of runs in the first inning to take a 2-0 lead. Tsung-Che Cheng led off with a double, advanced to third on an error and scored on a groundout by Seth Beer. Later in the frame, Yoyner Fajardo singled home a run.

In the bottom of the third, the Flying Squirrels tied game, 2-2. Alerick Soularie doubled and come home to score on a double by Jimmy Glowenke. Andy Thomas followed with an RBI double to tie the game.

In the bottom of the sixth, Christian Koss hit a two-out, RBI single to give the Flying Squirrels a 3-2 lead against Curve starter Sean Sullivan.

The Curve tied the game, 3-3, in the top of the seventh inning. After back-to-back singles to open the inning, Kervin Pichardo hit an RBI single to even the score.

Hayden Birdsong started for the Flying Squirrels and pitched five innings, allowing two unearned runs with no walks and six strikeouts, lowering his season ERA to 2.05.

The Flying Squirrels and Curve wrap up the series on Sunday afternoon. Left-hander John Michael Bertrand (3-2, 2.68) will start for Richmond countered by Altoona lefty Anthony Solometo (0-4, 6.43). First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. at The Diamond.

