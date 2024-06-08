Ramirez's Three Homer Night Lifts Patriots Over Yard Goats

The Somerset Patriots took down the Hartford Yard Goats 12-4 on Friday night at TD Bank Ballpark in game four of a six-game series. Somerset hit a season-high 5 HR in the contest, three of which came from Agustin Ramirez. Friday also marked the sixth 5+ homer game in Double-A era franchise history.

RHP Trystan Vrieling (6.1 IP, 4 R, 6 H, 2 BB, 7 K) earned his fifth win of the season in his 11th In two starts vs. Hartford this season, Vrieling has combined to throw 14 IP, allowing only 4 R (2.57 ERA) on 6 H with 13 K. The Yankees No. 22 prospect recorded 6+ strikeouts for the ninth time over 11 starts this season, and recorded 6+ strikeouts for the fourth straight start. The right-hander ranks among the Eastern League leaders with 63 K (T-5th) and 62.2 IP (2nd).

C Agustin Ramirez (3-for-5, 3 HR, 6 RBI, 3 R) hit three homers in the contest, bringing home six runs. Ramirez's performance marks the second three-homer game in Patriots Double-A era history, joining only Tyler Hardman who accomplished the feat on 7/1/23 @ BOW. Friday marked Ramirez's first career multi-homer game. The Yankees No. 20 prospect took sole possession of the Eastern League lead with 15 HR, T-4th most in MiLB. Ramirez's 6 RBI matched a career and season-high, and marked the most in a game by any Patriot this season. After hitting a career-high 18 HR in 114 G last season, Ramirez already has 15 HR in 49 G in 2024.

CF Spencer Jones (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, 3 R) clubbed a two-run homer in the 4th inning to give Somerset an 8-2 lead. Jones has now homered in back-to-back contests and three times in his last seven games. Over his last seven games dating back to last Friday 5/31 vs. BOW, Jones is 10-for-30 (.333) with 3 HR, 12 RBI, and 9 R. The Yankees No. 2 prospect has reached safely in 19 of his last 20 games since 5/16 vs. POR. Friday marked Jones's sixth multi-RBI performance and 10th multi-hit game of the season. Jones has now recorded an RBI in 6 of his last 7 games.

LF Jared Wegner (1-for-4, HR, RBI, R) added a solo home run in the 5th inning to extend Somerset's lead to 9-4. The solo blast marked Wegner's fourth homer of the season, and first since 4/28 @ REA. Wegner has reached safely in nine straight games. Over the first four games of the series, Wegner is 5-for-14 with 1 HR and 4 R.

