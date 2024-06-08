SenatorsTake Game Two of Doubleheader

The Harrisburg Senators split their doubleheader against the Reading Fightin Phils Saturday evening at FirstEnergy Stadium. In Game One, Reading quickly took a 3-0 lead after the first two innings and added a run in the 5th and three in the 6th. The Senators offense was unable to muster a response. In Game Two, the Senators jumped on top 3-0 quickly with three runs in the top of the 1st inning. Reading got on the board with a run in the 3rd, but the Senators extended the lead to 5-1 with two insurance runs in the 5th. Reading scored single runs in the 6th and 7th innings and loaded the bases with two outs in the 7th, but the Senators hung on to win 5-3.

THE BIG PLAYS

Game 1: In the bottom of the 1st inning, Carlos De La Cruz gave Reading a quick 2-0 lead with a two-run home run.

Game 2: With the Senators already leading 1-0 in the top of the 1st inning, Dérmis Garcia extended the Senators' lead to 3-0 with a two-run home run.

FILIBUSTERS

Dylan Crews swiped his 12th stolen base of the season in game one... Dérmis Garcia's home run in game two was his ninth of the season and ties him with Brady House for the team lead... Brady House went 1-for-3 with an RBI double in game two... In game two Jack Sinclair threw two scoreless innings in relief to earn the win, and Carlos Romero recorded his first save of the season after coming in to record the final out... The Senators split the doubleheader and trail the series three games to two going into the series finale Sunday.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils play the final game of their six-game series at 5:15 p.m. Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 5:00 p.m.

HARRISBURG SENATORS POSTGAME NOTES

Game 1: Reading 7 Senators 0

Game 2: Senators 5 Reading 3

