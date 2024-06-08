RubberDucks Run Past Sea Dogs, 7-5

June 8, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The Akron RubberDucks scored seven runs in seven different innings, stole seven bases and had seven hits, including a ninth-inning solo home run by left fielder Kahlil Watson, and three relievers combined to allow just one run in 4 2/3 innings of a 7-5 win over the Portland Sea Dogs in the fifth game of a six-game series at Hadlock Field Saturday night.

Turning Point

In a 4-4 tie in the bottom of the fifth inning, Akron left-hander Doug Nikhazy walked two of the first three hitters, and right-hander Bradley Hanner entered with go-ahead runners on base. He retired first baseman Tyler Miller on a groundout, and with two in scoring position, he struck out left fielder Nick Decker to preserve the tie. In the next half inning, shortstop Milan Tolentino hit a leadoff single, stole second base, went to third on a single by third baseman Dayan Frías and scored on catcher Kody Huff 's go-ahead sacrifice fly for a 5-4 Akron lead.

Mound Presence

Nikhazy yielded two runs on three hits in the second inning, and two more runs after walking three batters in the fourth. He lasted 4 1/3 innings, allowing a season-high four earned runs on six hits and five walks with five strikeouts. Hanner escaped the fifth inning and retired six straight hitters, then worked around a double and walk to strand the tying and go-ahead runs on base in the seventh, finishing 2 2/3 scoreless innings with one hit, one walk and two strikeouts, extending an eight-inning scoreless streak. Right-hander Jordan Jones allowed a run on two walks and a hit while recording the first two outs of the eighth inning, and right-hander Davis Sharpe went the final 1 1/3 innings for his first save.

Duck Tales

Akron scored in every inning except the first and seventh innings. The first six runs scored without a hit driving one home. In the second, right fielder Joe Lampe singled, stole second and third bases on consecutive pitches and scored on a sacrifice fly by Frías for a 1-0 lead. Designated hitter Connor Kokx was hit by a pitch in the third and scored on an error for a 2-2 tie. Tolentino walked in the fourth, stole second and scored on a wild pitch. In the fifth, center fielder Petey Halpin walked, advanced on a wild pitch, stole third and scored on first baseman Aaron Bracho 's game-tying sacrifice fly. Lampe tripled and scored on Huff's bunt in the eighth to make it 6-4. Watson's homer extended it to 7-5 in the ninth.

Notebook

Akron remained one game ahead of Harrisburg (32-24) in the Southwest Division first-half race, while Portland stayed a half game behind Hartford in the Northeast Division...Akron's seven stolen bases were tied for second-most in an Eastern League game this season...Lampe has eight hits and four steals in the series...Game Time: 3:08...Attendance: 5,781.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks conclude their series in Portland at 1:00 p.m. Sunday at Hadlock Field. Akron right-hander Tommy Mace (6-2, ERA) is scheduled to face Sea Dogs right-hander Wikelman Gonzalez (1-0, 0.00 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

