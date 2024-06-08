Robinson Pina Twirls Complete Game Shutout as Fightin Phils Split Doubleheader

June 8, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Fightin Phils (24-23) took both split Saturday's doubleheader against the Harrisburg Senators (32-24). With a victory on Sunday, the Fightins will earn a series win in tomorrow's finale.

Game 1

In game one, Robinson Pina threw a seven-inning complete game shutout, to give the Fightins the victory. Reading's offense also stayed hot as they took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. After a leadoff single from Marcus Lee Sang, Carlos De La Cruz crushed a two-run homer. De La Cruz has hit two-run homers in back-to-back nights. In the second inning, Marcus Lee Sang tacked on another run with an RBI double, allowing Casey Martin to score. Reading lead 3-0.

In the fifth, De La Cruz drove in his third RBI of the game with an RBI double, scoring Lee Sang. De La Cruz went 3-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored. In the sixth, Reading added three runs in the inning. With runners on first and second, Bryce Ball hit an RBI double to score Kendall Simmons. The next batter, Martin hit a sacrifice fly to center field and Robert Moore came in to score. Marcus Lee Sang earned his fourth hit of the game with an RBI single to score Ball. This marked the third time Lee Sang had four hits in a game in his career, and the first since May 24, 2023.

Robinson Pina was firing throughout the game, as he used his fastball and slider to retire the Senators hitters. He earned his sixth win of the season, as he pitched a seven-inning complete game shutout. The last seven-inning shutout by a Fightin Phil was by Pete Zamora on June 7, 2000 vs Harrisburg. Pina also tossed the first seven-inning complete game by a Fightin Phil since Ranger Suarez did it on June 19, 2019, at Portland. It's also the first complete game by an R-Phil since Tyler Viza on Sept. 1, 2018, at Trenton.

Game Two

The Senators jumped out to an early lead in the first inning of game two. Brady House hit an RBI double to score Jordey Barley. The next batter, Dermis Garcia hit a two-run homer to give Harrisburg a 3-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second, the Fightins earned one run back. With the bases loaded, Cade Fergus drew a walk and crossed the plate. The Fightins still trailed, 3-1. The Senators scored two runs in the fifth, starting with a walk with the bases loaded, Paul Witt scored. Dylan Crews earned an RBI with a sacrifice fly to center field, allowing Cody Wilson to score. Harrisburg held the lead, 5-1.

Casey Martin drove in a run in the sixth inning, with a solo home run to left field. Arturo De Freitas started a rally in the bottom of the seventh inning, as he led off with a solo home run to right field, his first long ball of the season. This was his fourth homer of the year. The next batter, Robert Moore put himself in scoring position with a one-out single. After back-to-back walks, the bases were loaded with Bryce Ball at the plate. However, the Fightins could not hold on, and dropped game two to the Senators, 5-3.

The Fightin Phils and Senators return to the field on Sunday at 5:15 p.m. RHP Noah Skirrow is scheduled to pitch for Reading, opposite RHP Andry Nava for Harrisburg. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 4:45 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App. The series ends Sunday with a Johan Rojas Bobble Head, thanks to Berks Packing, for the first 1,500 kids. Reading remains home from Tuesday, June 11 to Sunday, June 16, against the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox).

To buy tickets, call 610-370-BALL, go to rphils.com/tickets, or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Fightin Phils Brentwood Industries Team Store is open both in-person and online 24/7 at rphils.com/shop.

The 2024 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.