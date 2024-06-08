June 8, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

June 8, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







WHOOPIE! WHOOPIE PIES WIN The Maine Whoopie Pies (30-25) defeat the Akron RubberDucks (32-23) on Friday night to notch thirtieth win of the season. Marcelo Mayer extended a ten-game hit streak going one-for-three. CJ Liu earned his first win with a season-high 6.0 innings and nine strikeouts. Theo Denlinger pitched 2.0 perfect with four strikeouts while Felix Cepeda earned his Double-A leading tenth save. The Whoopie Pies took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second after a brief rain delay. Tyler Miller hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Eddinson Paulino. Kristian Campbell hit an infield single in the bottom of the third to score Roman Anthony and extend a 2-0 lead. With the base- hit, Campbell has notched at least one hit in every game since his promotion to Double-A this week. Two runs scored in the bottom of the fifth inning. Anthony reached on his thirteenth double before an RBI single from Kyle Teel would bring him home. The twelfth double of the season for Eddinson Paulino would drive in Teel and extend a 4-0 lead. Alexfri Planez hit a two-run homer over the Maine Monster in the top of the sixth to account for both of Akron's runs on the day but the Whoopie Pies would come out on top, 4-2 to now split the series at two apiece.

SEA DOGS STREAKS Marcelo Mayer is currently riding a ten-game hit streak. Across his last ten games, Mayer has recorded a.351 average (13-37) with ten runs, four doubles, two homers, eight RBI, nine walks, eight strikeouts, and two stolen bases. It is the second time this season that he has recorded a ten-game hit streak. Roman Anthony also enters today riding a twelve-game on-base streak. Across his last twelve games, Anthony has recorded a.333 average (12-36) with nine runs, four doubles, one homer, three RBI, eleven walks, seven strikeouts, and two stolen bases.

TITLES ON TITLES FOR TEEL Minor League Baseball yesterday announced that Kyle Teel has won Eastern League Player of the Month honors. On the month, Teel slashed.357/.443/.560 and led the league in average (.357), RBI (22) and OPS (1.003). He was third in doubles (eight), on-base percentage (.443) and slugging percentage (.560) and was fourth in hits (30). Teel is also riding Eastern League Player of the Week honors currently for the week of May 27th- June 2nd. In six games during the week, Teel hit.417 (10-for-24) with six runs scored, three home runs, 11 RBI, and two stolen bases. On Friday night, when the Sea Dogs were down to their final strike, Teel belted a game-tying three-run homer in a game that the Sea Dogs would win 8-6 in ten innings. Teel provided the heroics again on Saturday night, down 4-2 in the ninth inning, Teel hit a grand slam to give the Sea Dogs a 6-4 lead, a game they would go on to win 11-8 in ten innings. Teel hit safely in five of the six games last week including three multi-hit performances. Teel is ranked by MLB.com as the number three prospect in the Red Sox organization and the number 29 prospect in Minor League Baseball.

CAMPBELL JOINS THE CREW, COLLECTS MILB HONORS Kristian Campbell earned a promotion prior to the series with Akron after hitting.306 with 13 2B, 8 HR, 25 RBI, and 3 SB in fourty games with High-A Greenville this season. In his Double-A debut last night, Campbell went two-for-four with a single and a triple. MILB also announched today that Campbell was named the South Atlantic League Player of the Month. With the Greenville Drive, Campbell batted.371/.467/.663 and led the league in average (.371) and OPS (1.130). He was second in on-base percentage (.467) and slugging percentage (.663) and third in hits (33), home runs (six), total bases (59) and fourth in runs (20). He recorded 10 multi-hit games prior to his promotion this month.

ALL-TIME VS AKRON This week will mark the lone series of the season against the Akron RubberDucks. Entering this week, Portland owns a 102-118 all-time record against Akron. Last season, Portland and Akron split the season record 6-6. Former Red Sox manager John Farrell served as the Indians Director of Player Development from 2001- 2006. Prior to moving into Canal Park in 1997, the team played at Thurman Munson Stadium in Canton, OH and were known as the Canton-Akron Indians. Akron was once known as the "Rubber Capital of the World," as the first synthetic rub- ber tire was introduced and marketed in Akron. The city's nickname served as inspiration for the re-branding of the franchise in 2014 as Akron made the transition from the Aeros to the RubberDucks

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB.com) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. In total, the current Sea Dogs roster boasts eleven of Boston's Top 30 Prospects according to MLB.com with Wikelman Gonzalez (5), Nick Yorke (6), Luis Perales (9), Blaze Jordan (19), Eddinson Paulino (22), Hunter Dobbins (25), Angel Bastardo (26), and Kristian Campbell (30) completing the group.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: June 8, 2017 - Portland smacked out 16 hits, scoring nine runs in the eighth inning, blasting the Akron RubberDucks 14-8 at Hadlock Field...Deiner Lopez went 3-for-5 with a 3-run homer into the U.S. Cellular Pavilion.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Luis Perales will have the start in game five. Perales last pitched on June 2nd in Altoona against the Curve which also marked his Double-A debut. He tossed 5.0 innings allowing one unearned run on two hits while walking one and striking out seven. Perales has held opponents to a.125 average. Today will mark his first career start against the RubberDucks.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.