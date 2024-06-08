Holton's Huge Day Catapults Erie to Win

June 8, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







Erie (30-24) rode a pair of home runs by Jake Holton to a 10-5 win over New Hampshire (26-30) on Saturday.

New Hampshire got out to an early lead against Erie starter Garrett Burhenn in the first. Josh Kasevich singled and went to third on Alan Roden's double. A wild pitch plated Kasevich and a groundout by Rainer Nunez scored Roden to make it 2-0.

Erie immediately clawed those runs back against CJ Van Eyk on Jake Holton's two-run home run, tying the game in the first inning.

The SeaWolves went ahead with four runs in the second. Julio Rodriguez singled home Ben Malgeri, who had singled and stole second. After singles by Austin Murr and Carlos Mendoza loaded the bases, a wild pitch scored Rodriguez to make it 4-2. Holton added a two-run double, making it 6-2.

New Hampshire knocked Burhenn out in the second as the first five batters of the third inning reached against him. Devonte Brown began the inning with a home run, making it 6-3. Kasevich and Roden then singled, and a walk to Nunez loaded the bases. Zach Britton then hit a two-run double, making it 6-5. Trevin Michael entered with two in scoring position and none out and did not allow another run to score.

After Murr doubled in the fourth, he scored on a passed ball to make it 7-5.

Erie put the game out of reach in the sixth. Hao-Yu Lee blasted a long two-run home run to make it 9-5. Holton followed with a solo shot, his second homer of the game. That blast made it 10-5. Holton drove home a season-high five runs.

Michael, Garrett Hill, RJ Petit, and Trevin Michael combined for seven scoreless innings out of the Erie pen.

Hill (1-1) earned the win with two strong frames. Van Eyk (2-3) took the loss.

Erie will try to earn a series split on Sunday as Troy Melton rematches Trenton Wallace at 1:35 p.m.

