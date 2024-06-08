Anthony Doubles Twice in 7-5 Loss to Akron

June 8, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (30-26) fall in game five to the Akron RubberDucks (33-23) 7-5 on Saturday night.

Roman Anthony extended his on-base streak to 13 games after going 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles. Phillip Sikes went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI on the night.

Akron ignited the scoring bringing home the first run of the day with a sacrifice fly off the bat of Dayan Frias in the top of the second. Portland countered with two runs in the bottom of the inning after a sacrifice fly from Tyler Miller along with an RBI single from Nick Decker to take a 2-1 lead.

The RubberDucks tied it at two in the top of the third before Portland pulled away taking a two-run lead in the bottom of the third. An RBI single from Sikes and an RBI groundout from Miller highlighted the scoring.

From there, Akron would go on to score a run in three consecutive innings to give the RubberDucks a 6-4 lead after the sixth. In the bottom of the eighth, Anthony roped his second double of the day and fifteenth of the season into center field to drive in Nick Decker and put Portland within one.

Kahlil Watson would seal the deal with a solo homer into Gifford's Pavillion in the top of the ninth inning to power the 7-5 Akron win.

RHP Bradley Hanner (4-1, 1.08 ERA) earned the win after pitching 2.2 scoreless innings allowing one hit while walking one and striking out two. Jordan Jones was awarded the hold (1) while Davis Sharpe (1) earned the save pitching 1.1 scoreless innings and allowing one hit. RHP Jonathan Brand (1-2, 4.85 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 2.0 innings allowing one run on two hits while striking out one. He did not issue a walk.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field tomorrow, June 9th, 2024 for the series finale of a six-game series against the Akron RubberDucks. The first pitch for game six is slated for 1:00 pm. Portland will give the ball to RHP Wikelman Gonzalez (3-2, 7.11 ERA) while Akron will start RHP Tommy Mace (6-2, 2.59 ERA).

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.