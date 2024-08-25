Seigler's Three Hit Day, Bullpen Dominance Secures Series Win Over Portland In Finale

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 4-1 on Sunday afternoon to clinch a series victory in their series finale at Hadlock Field in Portland, ME. Over the six-game series in Portland, the Patriots' pitching staff threw to a 1.91 ERA, allowing 10 ER in 52.1 IP with 27 H and 67 K. In 11 games during Somerset's road trip, the Patriots bullpen went 5-2 with 7 ER allowed over 52.1 IP (1.20 ERA) on 22 H and 55 K. Somerset clinches the season series advantage vs. Portland at 10-9, which would give the Patriots the edge in a playoff tiebreaker scenario. The Patriots cut their deficit in the Eastern League's Northeast Division to 3.5 games with 19 games remaining. Somerset went 8-3 over their road trip, outscoring opponents 54-38.

RHP Cody Poteet (3.2 IP, 1 R, 4 H, 0 BB, 3 K) hurled 3.2 IP of one-run ball in his second start on MLB Rehab Assignment. Over his two starts while recovering from a right triceps strain, Poteet has fired 5.2 IP allowing 1 ER on 5 H with 0 BB and 5 K.

RHP Lou Trivino (1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K) threw a perfect inning of relief with 2 K in his fifth game of MLB rehab assignment. Over his five rehab appearances with Somerset, Trivino has logged 5.0 IP with 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB and 5 K. The only three hits, and the only run, that Trivino has allowed during his rehab assignment came against the first three batters he faced on 8/14 @HFD.

DH Anthony Rizzo (0-for-3) played six innings in his second game of rehab assignment.

3B Jon Berti (0-for-2) played three innings at 3B in his second game of rehab assignment.

2B Anthony Seigler (3-for-4, RBI, 2B, SB) extended the Patriots lead to 4-1 with an RBI single in the 6th inning off rehabbing Red Sox closer Liam Hendriks. Seigler logged his second consecutive multi-hit game and 17th total multi-hit performance of the season. Seigler has recorded three multi-hit games in his last four contests. Over Somerset's 11 game road trip, Seigler batted .389/.500/.694 with 2 HR, 8 RBI, 5 2B, and 8 R. Seigler's 24 SB this season lead the Patriots and are 7th in the Eastern League. Seigler's 21 2B this season are T-8th among active Eastern Leaguers and match his single-season career best mark, set over 97 games in 2022.

C Rafael Flores (2-for-4, R, 2B) recorded his 10th multi-hit game with Somerset this season. Over the Patriots 11 game road trip, Flores hit .324 with 2 HR, 3 RBI, and 7 R. Flores has hit safely in nine of his last ten games.

