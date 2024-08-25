Early Strikeouts Nine in 4-1 Loss to Somerset

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (33-17, 69-50) drop the series finale 4-1 to the Somerset Patriots (29-20, 61-57) on Sunday afternoon. Despite the loss, Portland remains in first place in the Northeast, 3.5 games ahead of second-place Somerset.

Connelly Early fanned nine to tie his career-high over 4.2 innings to start. RHP Liam Hendriks struck out two allowing one unearned run on one hit over 0.2 innings in a Major League Rehab Assignment from the Boston Red Sox.

An RBI groundout from Cole Gabrielson put Somerset on the board first, 1-0 in the top of the second. Portland countered with an RBI single from Ahbram Liendo in the bottom of the third to tie it at one.

Spencer Jones put Somerset back on top, 3-1 after a two-run single in the top of the fifth inning. An RBI single from Anthony Siegler extended a three-run lead in the top of the sixth.

RHP McKinley Moore (3-1, 6.43 ERA) earned the win after pitching 0.1 innings with one strikeout. LHP Connelly Early (1-1, 4.84 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 4.2 innings allowing three runs on three hits while walking two and striking out nine.

The Sea Dogs hit the road to take on the Harrisburg Senators for a six-game series beginning on August 27th, 2024. Game one is slated for 6:30pm. Both probable pitchers have yet to be announced.

