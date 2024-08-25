Squirrels Take Finale, Series from Curve Sunday

August 25, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels jumped ahead in the first inning and picked up a 5-2 win over the Altoona Curve on Sunday afternoon at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (55-65, 21-30) won four-of-six in the series against the Curve (49-71, 20-31), their first six-game series win since June.

Ismael Munguia led off the bottom of the first with a solo home run, his second with Richmond this year. Later in the inning, Turner Hill hit an RBI single to open a 2-0 lead against Altoona starter Anthony Solometo (Loss, 0-6).

The Curve closed the score to 2-1 in the top of the fourth with an RBI double by Yoyner Fajardo.

Hill singled home a run in the fifth inning to extend the Flying Squirrels' lead to 3-1.

Altoona's Nick Cimillo pulled the score to 3-2 in the top of the sixth with a run-scoring groundout.

Richmond starter Dylan Cumming (Win, 2-6) threw 5.2 innings and allowed two runs (one earned) with three strikeouts.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth, Munguia was hit by a pitch to bring home a run and push the Flying Squirrels' lead to 4-2

Jimmy Glowenke belted a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth, his seventh of the year, to move the score to 5-2.

Seth Corry took over for Cumming in the sixth and recorded 1.1 hitless innings. Tanner Kiest (Save, 5) sat down the side in order with a pair of strikeouts in the eighth.

Cameron Cotter (Save, 2) worked around a walk for a scoreless ninth, striking out the final batter of the game.

The Flying Squirrels open a six-game road series against the SeaWolves on Tuesday night. Right-hander Nick Morreale (0-0, 1.47) will pitch for Richmond opposed by Erie lefty Carlos Pena (6-6, 4.05). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at UPMC Park.

The Flying Squirrels return home to face the Akron RubberDucks in their final homestand of the 2024 season from September 3-8. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

