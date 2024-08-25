Baysox Fall to SeaWolves in Extra Innings in Series Split

BOWIE, MD. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fought back from down five but fell in 10 innings to the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, by a final of 8-6 on Sunday afternoon from Prince George's Stadium.

Erie (28-22, 66-51) opened the scoring with five runs in the second inning off Bowie starting right-hander Peter Van Loon. Eliezer Alfonzo hit a two-run homer before Austin Murr hit a two out, three-run homer to give Erie a 5-0 lead.

Van Loon finished the afternoon going 3.1 innings with five strikeouts over five runs (two earned) on three hits and three walks in a no decision.

Bowie (25-26, 57-62) answered in the third on a two-run opposite field homer by Samuel Basallo, his 16th of the season. The Orioles No. 3 prospect hit his first homer since August 3 against Somerset. His 16 homers are tied for fourth-most in the Eastern League. The 20-year-old continues to lead the Eastern League in hits with 115 this season.

In the sixth, Silas Ardoin hit his fourth homer of the season with a solo shot off the left-field scoreboard to pull Bowie within two. It's Ardoin's first homer since June 13 at Harrisburg.

After a seventh inning RBI double by Gage Workman, Basallo responded with a sacrifice fly, his third RBI of the game.

With the Baysox trailing by two entering the bottom of the ninth, Noelberth Romero led off the inning by being hit by a pitch. Enrique Bradfield Jr. doubled him over to third, his career-high fourth hit of the game, to put the tying runs in scoring position. With one out, Ardoin drove both in on a sharp single up the middle to tie the score at six and force the game into extra innings for a third time this series.

In the top of the 10th, after a one-out walk to Chris Meyers, Ben Malgeri drove in a pair on a double down the left-field line off right-hander Keagan Gillies (L, 0-2) to give the SeaWolves an 8-6 lead. It's the second go-ahead hit in extra innings by Malgeri after he homered in the 10th on Wednesday.

In the bottom of the 10th, Erie right-hander and former Baysox arm Tim Naughton (W, 7-0) threw a 1-2-3 inning to salvage a series split for the SeaWolves.

