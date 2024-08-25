Flying Squirrels Win Series on Sunday

August 25, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - Yoyner Fajardo knocked an RBI-double for Altoona on Sunday afternoon, but the Richmond Flying Squirrels defeated Altoona, 5-2, to win the series at the Diamond.

The Curve managed just four hits in the loss, with Matt Fraizer finishing 2-for-3 with a walk and two singles. Fajardo's double came following a two-out error to extend the inning, after Nick Cimillo reached on a fielding error by Richmond shortstop Jimmy Glowenke. Cimillo plated Altoona's second run on a groundout in the sixth.

Anthony Solometo took the loss for Altoona, allowing two runs on five hits in four innings with a walk and a strikeout. Richmond took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the first inning when Ismael Munguia hit a lead-off home run. Turner Hill had an RBI-single later in the frame. Solometo then retired 11 of the next 14 batters to end his outing.

Brad Case allowed two runs on four hits in 2.1 innings with a walk and no strikeouts. Jaden Woods allowed a run on two hits in 1.2 innings of relief. Richmond had 11 hits in the series-clinching victory, their first six-game series win since June 23.

Altoona returns home on Tuesday night to host a six-game series with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. LHP Nick Dombkowski is slated to start the game for Altoona, with New Hampshire's starter yet to be announced.

For tickets and more information on the 2024 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.