Castellano Dazzles Again as Fightins Drop Series Finale

August 25, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Binghamton, NY) - A 10th-inning run led the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (27-23; 62-55) to a 2-1 walk-off win over the Reading Fightin Phils (21-30; 52-67) on Sunday evening from Mirabito Stadium. With the loss, Reading dropped five of six games this week in Binghamton.

With the game tied at one after nine, the Fightin Phils went down quickly in the top half of the 10th from Rumble Ponies' pitcher TJ Shook (W, 2-1). In the bottom of the 10th, Andrew Schultz (L, 1-3) entered looking to keep the game tied. Alex Ramirez began the inning at second and advanced to third on a bunt from Stanley Consuegra. The next batter Jaylen Palmer hit a ground ball to shortstop, which scored Ramirez and gave Binghamton the walk-off victory.

Eiberson Castellano started for the Fightin Phils and was excellent on the mound again. The righty struck out 11 over six innings while allowing two hits and one run. His lone blemish was a solo home run from Palmer in the bottom of the second. It marked the fourth time Castellano has struck out 10 or more hitters in a game this season, and the second straight contest he did it.

Reading scored its only run in the top of the fifth inning. Robert Moore worked a two-out walk in the inning and moved to second on a Zach Arnold single. Andrick Nava then singled to center field to score Moore and tie the game at one.

Nolan McLean was strong on the mound again for Binghamton in his second start of the week. McLean allowed one run on one hit over 4.2 innings pitched. The righty struck out seven in the contest.

