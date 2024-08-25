Van Scoyoc Fires Six Scoreless in Yard Goats Win

Manchester, NH - Connor Van Scoyoc fired six scoreless innings and was backed by a five-run fifth inning as the Hartford Yard Goats beat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats for the second straight game, 5-1 on Sunday afternoon at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, New Hampshire. Van Scoyoc allowed just three singles, two walks and had two strikeouts while earning his sixth win. Hartford scored all of its runs in the fifth inning on two hits, two errors, a passed ball, sacrifice fly and groundout. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park in Hartford on Tuesday to host the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at 7:10 PM.

The Yard Goats broke through with five runs in the fifth inning off Fisher Cats starter Abiel Mendoza. Bladimir Restituyo led off the inning with a single to right field. Trevor Boone reached on an error and then Ronaiker Palma reached on an error after a sacrifice bunt. Nic Kent's sacrifice fly scored Restituyo, giving the Yard Goats a 1-0 lead. Braedan Ward's grounder scored Trevor Boone to make it 2-0. Juan Guerrero had the second hit of the inning, a liner into right field to make it 3-0, and that ended the day for Mendoza. Ward scored on a passed ball to make it 4-0 and Guerrero came home on Warming Bernabel's infield grounder for the fifth run.

Hartford starter Connor Van Scoyoc was solid in six scoreless innings to become the third pitcher to win six games. The right-hander retired 10 of the first 12 batters and sat down the side in order in the third inning. He got help from two double play grounders.

The Fisher Cats scored their only run in the eighth inning on a solo homer by Devonte Brown.

The Yard Goats open up a six-game series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Dunkin' Park on Tuesday night at 7:10 PM. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy app and milb.tv.

Final: Hartford 5, New Hampshire 1

WP: Connor Van Scoyoc (6-6)

LP: Abdiel Mendoza (8-9)

S: none

Time: 2:16

