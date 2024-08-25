Akron Drops Sunday Finale 3-2 in Extras
August 25, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
Kody Huff picked up three hits, but the Harrisburg Senators took down the Akron RubberDucks 3-2 in 10 innings on Sunday afternoon at Canal Park.
Turning Point
Robert Hassell III won the foot race with Lenny Torres Jr. to first base to beat out the two-out grounder and allow Cody Wilson to score to give Harrisburg the 3-2 lead in the top of the 10th.
Mound Presence
Aaron Davenport pitched well for Akron in his Sunday start. The right-hander worked around traffic most of the afternoon, but only surrendered two runs (first inning solo homer and fourth inning RBI double) on his way to five innings with five strikeouts. Mason Hickman, Jack Leftwich and Ross Carver each worked a scoreless frame. Torres Jr. allowed an unearned run over two innings pitched.
Duck Tales
Akron's only runs came in the bottom of the third. Aaron Bracho opened the inning with a single before advancing to third on Kahlil Watson's single. Huff lined a single into center to plate Bracho and tie the game 1-1. Later in the inning, Dayan Frias lifted a sac-fly to center to score Watson and make it 2-1 RubberDucks.
Notebook
The RubberDucks finished the week-long series with Harrisburg 4-2 marking the seventh series win for Akron in the second half...The RubberDucks split the season series with the Senators 9-9...Five of Akron's 10 extra-inning games this season have been against Harrisburg...Game Time: 2:48...Attendance: 3,833.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks will have Monday off before welcoming the Bowie Baysox to Canal Park for six games. The series with Bowie begins on Tuesday, August 27 at 12:05 p.m. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
