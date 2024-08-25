Senators Go 10 to Stop Akron

The Harrisburg Senators defeated the Akron RubberDucks 3-2 in 10 innings Sunday afternoon at Canal Park in Akron. The Sens scored first on an Andrew Pinckney home run in the 1st inning, then Akron scored two runs in the 3rd to take a 2-1 lead. The Sens tied the game 2-2 on an RBI double by Paul Witt in the 4th. The score remained 2-2 until the Senators scored the go-ahead run to take a 3-2 lead in the top of the 10th.

THE BIG PLAY

With two outs and the game tied 2-2 in the top of the 10th inning, Cody Wilson scored the go-ahead run as Robert Hassell III hustled to reach safely on an infield single to first base.

FILIBUSTERS

Andrew Pinckney's solo home run in the 1st inning was his seventh of the season... Paul Witt went 1-for-4 with an RBI double... Robert Hassell III drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning... Dustin Saenz allowed two runs with a walk and two strikeouts in 4.1 innings for his longest outing of the season... Samuel Reyes threw 1.2 scoreless innings and Matt Cronin threw a scoreless inning... Daison Acosta threw two scoreless innings to extend his active scoreless streak to nine innings in his last seven outings... Michael Cuevas threw a perfect inning in the bottom of the 10th to secure his first save... The win was the Senators' second extra-inning win in the last three games... The Sens split the season series with Akron nine games apiece.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Portland Sea Dogs play game one of their six-game series Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM beginning at 6:15 p.m.

