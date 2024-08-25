Yard Goats Claim Finale over Cats

MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (18-31, 48-69) fumbled away the series finale to the Hartford Yard Goats (27-23, 64-53) at Delta Dental Stadium on Sunday, 5-1. The Fisher Cats committed three errors which led to five unearned Yard Goats runs, all in the top of the fifth.

The Yard Goats' win Sunday evened the season series at nine games each. New Hampshire won Tuesday, Thursday and Friday this week; the Cats also claimed the makeup of a rain-suspended game on June 30, which was completed Tuesday.

New Hampshire starter Abdiel Mendoza (L, 8-9) took the defeat, despite not allowing a single earned run. Mendoza made it through 4 1/3 innings, allowed four hits and struck out two. Adrian Hernandez cleaned up the fifth, then C.J. Van Eyk and Dahian Santos tossed two scoreless innings apiece.

Hartford's starter Connor Van Scoyoc (W, 6-6) earned his sixth win after six scoreless innings. The Yard Goats bullpen allowed one run, Devonte Brown's solo homer, over the final three innings.

Hartford plated five runs in the fifth, all of which were unearned. After a leadoff single, the Fisher Cats committed back-to-back errors to load the bases. A sacrifice fly and a fielder's choice plated the first two runs, then Juan Guerrero knocked an RBI single. The Yard Goats' fourth run scored on a wild pitch, and the fifth came home on a groundout.

The Cats scored their only run in the seventh, as Brown belted his ninth home run into the Lighthouse Credit Union Pavilion. Brown's ninth ties Garrett Spain for the second-most homers on the Fisher Cats; Rainer Nuñez leads the pack with 11.

