Palmer Powers Ponies to Walk-off Win Over Fightins

August 25, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Jaylen Palmer hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning and drove in both runs to lead the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (27-23, 62-55) to a 2-1 victory over the Reading Fightin Phils (21-30, 52-67) in the series finale on Sunday at Mirabito Stadium. Binghamton won five out of six games in the series.

With the game tied 1-1 in the bottom of the 10th inning, Alex Ramírez was the automatic runner on second base. Stanley Consuegra dropped down a bunt single and Ramírez advanced to third base. Consuegra then stole second base. Palmer delivered a walk-off infield single that scored Ramírez to win the game 2-1.

Palmer also belted a solo home run in the second inning that put Binghamton up 1-0. It marked Palmer's 10th home run of the season. He drove in both of Binghamton's runs in the game and has 25 runs batted in this season.

Binghamton's pitching was dominant. TJ Shook (2-1) earned the win with three strikeouts over two hitless and scoreless frames in the ninth and 10th innings. Shook pitched a perfect 10th inning to set up the walk-off.

Nolan McLean started for Binghamton and struck out seven batters over 4.2 innings, while allowing one run on one hit and one walk. Cameron Foster struck out two batters over 1.1 scoreless frames in relief. Daniel Juarez struck out three batters and allowed just one hit over two scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Reading scored in the fifth inning with an RBI single from Andrick Nava that tied the game 1-1.

Binghamton's pitchers recorded 15 strikeouts and walked just one batter, which helped set up its fifth walk-off win of the season.

The Rumble Ponies open a six-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats (Double-A, Colorado Rockies) on Tuesday at Dunkin' Park. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Binghamton went 6-7 during the 13-game homestand, after dropping the first six games...Palmer went 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and recorded his ninth multi-hit game and ninth multi-RBI game...Wyatt Young went 2-for-4 and extended his on-base streak to 20 games...Ryan Clifford drew two walks...McLean has allowed just two runs and holds a 1.13 ERA over his last three starts, which spans 16 innings.

##RUMBLE PONIES# ##

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.