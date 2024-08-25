Malgeri's 10th-Inning Knock Pushes Erie to Series Split

August 25, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (66-51) blew a late lead but still beat Bowie (57-62) 8-6 in 10 innings.

Erie started the scoring in the second inning against Bowie starter Peter Van Loon. After Luis Santana walked, Eliezer Alfonzo lined a two-run homer to right. Later in the frame, Danny Serretti bunted for a single and Carlos Mendoza was hit by a pitch. Austin Murr followed with a long three-run homer to give Erie a five-run frame.

In the third, Erie starter Wilkel Hernandez allowed a two-out single to Enrique Bradfield Jr. Samuel Basallo followed with a two-run homer to cut Erie's lead to 5-2.

Hernandez threw five strong innings for Erie. He allowed two runs on four hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

Silas Ardoin homered against Eric Silva in the sixth to cut Erie's lead to 5-3.

Gage Workman struck a two-out, RBI double against Kyle Virbitsky in the seventh, extending Erie's lead to 6-3.

Trevin Michael walked Ryan Higgins to begin the seventh. With one out, Bradfield Jr. singled him to third base. Basallo then hit a sacrifice fly to make it a 6-4.

Bowie tied the game in the ninth against Joel Peguero. Peguero hit Noelberth Romero to begin the inning. Bradfield Jr. then slashed double, his fourth hit of the game, to put two runners on. With one out, Ardoin notched a game-tying, two-run single.

In the 10th, Erie rallied to retake the lead. With the free runner, Murr, on second, Chris Meyers took a one-out walk against Keagan Gillies. Ben Malgeri drove a two-run double to give Erie an 8-6 lead.

Tim Naughton (7-0) recorded the final five outs to record the win for Erie. Gillies (0-2) took the loss.

Erie begins a series with Richmond at UPMC Park on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m.

