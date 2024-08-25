August 25, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

August 25, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS SLIP ON SATURDAY NIGHT The Portland Sea Dogs fell 8-4 to the Somerset Patriots on Saturday night at Hadlock Field. Max Ferguson ignited the scoring with his second homer of the season in the bottom of the first inning. The two-run blast put Portland on the board. Somerset tied the game, scoring two in the top of the second. An RBI double from Spencer Jones highlighted the inning. A solo blast from Max Burt along with a three-run homer from Jon Berti put the Patriots up by four in the fourth. Nathan Hickey doubled before Sikes hit an inside-the-park homer in the bottom of the sixth inning to mark his 12th of the season and drive in two. In the top of the ninth, Somerset scored two more after a pair of RBI singles from Anthony Seigler and Alexander Vargas. Somerset held on to take game five, 8-4.

SIKES STAYS IN THE PARK Last night, Phillip Sikes hit an inside-the-park home run for his 12th of the season and first at Hadlock Field since Quincy Foster on September 1, 2000. It was the second of the season for the Sea Dogs after Roman Anthony's inside-the-park homer on July 5th at Delta Dental Ballpark in New Hampshire against the Fisher Cats.

BRYCE BONNIN DEBUTS RHP Bryce Bonnin made his Sea Dogs debut last night out of the bullpen. He tossed 2.0 shutout innings allowing two hits while walking three and striking out three. Bonnin was added to Portland's roster on August 20th after 19 appearances for the Greenville Drive. With the Drive, he was 3-3 with a 4.04 ERA tossing 35.2 innings allowing 16 earned runs on 20 hits while walking 16 and striking out 40.

BINELAS GETS ON BASE Alex Binelas is currently riding a 13-game on-base streak for the Sea Dogs. In that time he is hitting .302 (13-for-43) with a triple, two home runs and 12 RBI. It is the longest active streak for Portland and longest streak of the season for Binelas.

OLD FRIEND ALERT Anthony Rizzo rehabbed with the Somerset Patriots Friday night and drew two walks and hit a flyout. Rizzo was Portland's team MVP in 2010 after hitting .263 in 107 games with 30 doubles, 20 home runs and 80 RBI. He had a .334 OBP and .481 SLG. His last game at Hadlock Field was on September 6th, 2010 in which he hit a three-run homer. It had been 5,100 days since Rizzo had played a game at Hadlock Field.

CHECKING IN ON THE WOOSOX Since the promotions of Roman Anthony, Kyle Teel and Krisitan Campbell, the Worcester Red Sox have gone on a tear in the International League. They have won 12 of their last 14 games including their last seven. Roman Anthony is hitting .341 through 10 games with three home runs. Campbell has appeared in three games so far and is already batting .467 with two homers an nine RBI. Kyle Teel has scored a pair of runs.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 4.5 games ahead of the second place Somerset Patriots. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Hartford Yard Goats are tied for third place, 8.0 games out of first place. The Reading Fightin Phils are in fourth place, 12.5 games out of first while the New Hampshire Fisher Cats remain in the basement of the division, 14.5 games behind the Sea Dogs. In the Southwest Division, the Akron RubberDucks are in first place while the Erie SeaWolves are in second place, 4.5 games back. The WooSox are now just 2.5 games behind the first place Rochester Red Wings in the second half of the season.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 25, 2008 - Clay Buchholz makes his first start with the Sea Dogs after being sent down from Boston. Buchholz ironically returns to the Sea Dogs on Clay Buchholz bobblehead doll night commemorating his 2007 no-hitter against Baltimore.

PITCHING PREVIEW LHP Connelly Early will take the bump for the Sea Dogs tonight. He last pitched on August 13th in Binghamton and tossed 5.0 innings allowing two earned runs on three hits whie walking two and striking out five. Early made his Double-A debut against the Patriots on July 26th and pitched 5.0 shutout innings allowing one hit while walking two and striking out five.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.