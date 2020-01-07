Second Annual Jets WASAC Night and Moose Follow Your Dreams Day Feature Special Edition Jerseys

WINNIPEG, Tues - The Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose will host their second annual WASAC (Winnipeg Aboriginal Sport Achievement Centre) Night and Follow Your Dreams Game on Friday, Jan. 17 and Saturday, Jan. 18 as part of the NHL's "This is Hockey" initiative, which promotes diversity and inclusiveness in hockey.

Building on last season's initiative, the 2019 WASAC and Follow Your Dreams games will showcase special edition jerseys featuring the Indigenized logos created by graphic designer Leticia Spence last season. The logos incorporate the artwork and symbolism of several Indigenous cultures, including Spence's own Cree heritage.

The special Winnipeg Jets WASAC logo will be featured on warm-up jerseys that the players will wear during their pre-game skate. The Moose will wear their special Follow Your Dreams logo jerseys for the entire game. Both sets of jerseys will be up for auction at auctions.nhl.com from Thursday, Jan. 23 to Sunday, Feb. 2 with all funds raised going toward WASAC and their efforts to create opportunity for Indigenous youth across the province.

